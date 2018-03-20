204 patients test positive for HIV/AIDS

Sargodha

At least 204 patients tested positive for HIV/AIDS in the Kot Imrana locality of Sargodha on Monday. The screening process continues in the area after reports of HIV/AIDS rapidly spreading in the area surfaced. Approximately samples of 2757 people have been sent to the laboratory. Doctors have received 1406 results according to which 204 have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and 306 with hepatitis.

The health department is keeping the patients’ toll and details secret however those who have tested positive to the disease are undergoing treatment. In this regard, it has been decided to form permanent wards in Kot Momin Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and expand the scope of screening.—APP