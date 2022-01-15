2023 election to prove last polls for PML-N, PPP: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that 2023 will prove to be the last election for PML-N and Zardari group, PPP, a day after the government succeeded in passing the finance amendment bill, popularly known as ‘mini-budget’ and SBP bill from the National Assembly.

Taking to Twitter to mock at opposition after Thursday’s defeat in the Parliament, Fawad Chaudhry shared an image of top PPP, PML-N leaders sitting in the National Assembly and said in the Punjabi language that ‘Shakir you are wise enough- so read their faces rather than inquiring about the situation’. He further said that the opposition was once again defeated in Parliament and in 2023, these faces would be out of the Parliament.

“2023 will prove to be the last year for Zardari group [PPP] and Noon League [PML-N],” the information and broadcasting minister said. The National Assembly Thursday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021— generally known as a “mini-budget” — amid strong protest by opposition parties. It also approved the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 during the five hours-long session.

The lower house session resumed at the parliament house in Islamabad with Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also attended today’s all-important session.

The National Assembly rejected all the amendments moved by the opposition members with a majority vote. 150 members voted in favour of the amendments, while 168 voted against them.