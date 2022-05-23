Mohammad Hasnain has undergone an official test to check the legality of his remodeled action.

The fast bowler was suspended from international competition after his action was deemed illegal.

A biomechanics test determined that most of his deliveries exceeded the 15-degree toleration limit.

He was first reported in the Big Bash League while representing Sydney Thunder.

The reports from his test will be compiled and shared with the ICC within two weeks and Hasnain is confident that he will be cleared to return to international cricket.

Since his suspension, Mohammad Hasnain has been doing extensive work at PCB’s high-performance center to remodel his bowling action.

It was found out that the pacer was rotating his arm inconsistently to make the ball swing, causing a jerk.

To bowl quicker deliveries, his landing was wild, resulting in no alignment.

After bowling nearly 5000 delivers the coaches are confident that he found the consistency needed to bowl with a slightly different action.

ICC’s regulations allow the bowlers whose actions have been declared illegal to play domestic cricket which resulted in Hasnain appearing in three games in the PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

But PCB asked Hasnain to work and fix his action sooner rather than later.

While he has not found a regular place in Pakistan’s international side, Hasnain managed to impress in his short stint with the Thunder which could have earned him lucrative franchise cricketing opportunities around the globe.

He would be hoping to get an all-clear to resume his career.