2020 knocks hard

2020 seems to be the year of transition

Starting with the loud bang of pandemic

and with the outrage

of deaths

Folks had plans at it’s Dawn

But right after, wishes

for it’s dusk

They wanted the year to

be the year of positives,

But ended up wishing

to be tested negative

Lots of hope,

new optimism

But the year showed itself to be the clump of misery, jammed with pessimism

Many events were

programmed to welcome the joy n pleasures

But 2020 came to be the adventure of taking safety measures.

The exit of many appeared as covid-19

Plans of merry crushed and people lasted up in quarantine

But let’s pray for the period of this grief to be brief

Because we know with every difficulty, there is relief

Arooba Iman

BS English literature

(Semester-II)

LCWU.