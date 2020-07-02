2020 knocks hard

2020 seems to be the year of transition
Starting with the loud bang of pandemic
and with the outrage
of deaths
Folks had plans at it’s Dawn
But right after, wishes
for it’s dusk
They wanted the year to
be the year of positives,
But ended up wishing
to be tested negative
Lots of hope,
new optimism
But the year showed itself to be the clump of misery, jammed with pessimism
Many events were
programmed to welcome the joy n pleasures
But 2020 came to be the adventure of taking safety measures.
The exit of many appeared as covid-19
Plans of merry crushed and people lasted up in quarantine
But let’s pray for the period of this grief to be brief
Because we know with every difficulty, there is relief
Arooba Iman
BS English literature
(Semester-II)
LCWU.