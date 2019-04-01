PTI retains PP-218 seat in Multan

Our correspondent

Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan won a closely-contested by-election against Pakistan People’s Party’s Malik Arshad Raan on Punjab Assembly’s PP-218 seat in Multan on Sunday.

According to unofficial and unverified results, the PTI candidate secured 48,988 votes while his PPP competitor, who was contesting the by-poll with the support of Pakistan Muslim League-N, managed to bag 39,486 votes. Polling process for the by-election concluded peacefully amid tight security arrangements.