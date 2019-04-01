Pak for steps to ensure safety of peacekeepers

United Nations

Voicing concern over the increasing number of fatalities suffered by United Nations peacekeepers operating in hot sports around the world, Pakistan has underscored the need for ensuring not only their security but also safety of the personnel in equal measure.

“While security will remain a challenge and will vary from mission to mission, the safety side of the coin can be addressed by adequately equipping peacekeepers with training and necessary equipment, and better health facilities on the ground,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said at a peacekeeping event co-hosted by Pakistan at UN Headquarters in New York.

It was the first meeting on triangular formula — training, capacity building, safety and security and performance — that comprised China, Egypt, Indonesia and Morocco. The panelists at the event included under-sectaries-general of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations and the Department of Field Support as well as high-level dignitaries visiting for the Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting.

Between 2014 and 2019, the Pakistani envoy said, 193 peacekeepers lost their lives due to deliberate attacks, 117 due to accidents, 231 as a result of illness and 69 were listed under other causes. Ambassador Lodhi said it was important for the troop and police contributing countries, the Security Council and the Secretariat to work together enabling better decision making related to planning of peacekeeping missions.

“Being one of key stakeholders in peacekeeping and ones with rich on ground experience, it is imperative that the troop contributing countries are able to voice their concern on issues relating to peacekeeping and, more importantly, their views are accorded the weight they deserve at critical stages of mandate formation and force generation, “ she said.