2019 to bring real change, prosperity in country: Aleem

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that 2018 was the year to shunting out the corrupt leaders while 2019 will bring real change and prosperity in the country. He added that Imran Khan has made a history by coming in power after defeating both traditional parties and he is the symbol of hope for the nation.

The Senior Minister was speaking during his visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) where he enquired about the health of several under treatment children and distributed gifts of New Year 2019 among them.

He expressed his best wishes regarding the commencement of New Year and asked the kids to pray Allah Almighty to get early health. He also recalled his illness when he was caught of cancer in the youth age and recovered with the blessing of Allah Almighty and prayers of his parents.

Aleem Khan said that the incumbent government has completed its homework in first 100 days and now rapid development would be started for the practical results. He pointed out that there is visible room available to bring changes in different sectors and masses would also put their share in this national cause.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has clear cut vision on national issues and he would entertain no pressure at any cost in this regard and work would continue in the right direction devised for accountability. Abdul Aleem Khan said that present government, especially for youth, special initiatives would be started and jobs would be created at wide scale.

The Senior Minister called upon the young generation to come forward and play its role to support Imran Khan in making a changed Pakistan in 2019. Senior Minister also visited different sections of Punjab Institute of Cardiology and enquired about the health of patients and wished them a prosperous year of 2019. He said that we all should pray for the stability and bright future of Pakistan and also takes part in this struggle.—INP

