2019 is year of progress, says DG ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has year 2019 is year of progress for Pakistan.

In a message on the eve of new year, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations tweeted, “In our national pursuit for a peaceful, prosperous and vibrant Pakistan, 2019 is year of progress.”

He went on to say, “United we shall consolidate our successes.”

DG ISPR also presented a salute to resilient Pakistanis and martyrs.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for continue His blessings upon us.

