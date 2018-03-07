2018 is year of PPP’s success

Hyderabad

General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has claimed that year 2018 is the year of success for PPP as the party has retained popularity graph in Punjab. He made such claims while addressing the meet the press programme arranged by Hyderabad Press Club here at its auditorium on Tuesday. Information Secretary PPP Hyderabad Division Aftab Khanzada was also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Manzoor was of the view that the trend of politics in Punjab province was changing as those who left the party and joined PTI were now re-approaching the PPP leadership for election tickets for general elections 2018. He informed that he had invited PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to also contest election 2018 from Kasur, the land of Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba Bullhey Shah.

The PPP Central Punjab had planned to organize six party conventions of workers, peasants, youth, students, women and minorities which will be held in different parts of the province where the PPP Chairman will unveil the party programme for the development of masses as well as progress and prosperity of the country, he informed.—APP