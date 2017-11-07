Is 2018 polls going to be rigged?

Once again the same old voice was heard in NA-4 election in KP. It was the voice of election getting rigged. The same slogan was heard in NA-120 by-election and even in the general election of 11 May 2013. It is expected it would be heard in the upcoming general election of 2018. Why are elections in Pakistan so rigged? Are we really not heading towards genuine democracy? These are the questions that rise into one’s mind every time one listens to the claims of the losers.

The major responsibility, with regard to conducting elections with transparency, falls on the shoulder of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It should be gratis from any political pressure. Pakistan has already faced stern consequences in the wake of rigging slogan raised in preceding elections especially in 2013 by PTI.

The practices of fake CNIC ID cards in casting votes, thumb non-verification, undue influence inside and outside of the polling stations by the candidates, crossing the election’s expenditure limit of 1.5 million rupees in election by every candidate, etc are the real issues ECP needs to take into consideration.

JUNAID ALI MALIK

Via email

