2018: Fear and hope

Khurram Minhas

THE beginning of New Year seems to be grim for Pakistani nation domestically and in external affairs. Price hike in petrol and Trump’s tweet are two examples of it. Apart from these two developments, one has to look at what will the year 2018 offer Pakistan in terms of security, economy, politics and international affairs. On security front, Pakistan’s security has been improving significantly since 2014. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is systematically achieving desired results. It is hope that Pakistani nation will witness several accomplishments against war on terrorism and successful completion of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in the year 2018. Pakistan Army robustly working on Afghanistan-Pakistan border for its proper management. It is hoped that the year 2018 will witness less border encroachments of terrorists from Afghanistan. Many key points of National Action Plan (NAP) such as FATA reforms, Afghan refugees’ repatriation, and revamping of criminal justice system could not be achieved in 2017. It is hoped that merger of FATA with KP will take place in 2018. However, the future of Afghan refugees’ repatriation and revamping of criminal justice system seems bleak in 2018. Government had announced National Internal Security Policy in 2014 and promised that it will also frame a comprehensive national security policy to cater internal and external challenges to Pakistan. However, lack of progress in this key area is also expected in the year 2018 due to ‘other priorities’ of incumbent government.

There are multiple fears linked with economy of Pakistan. Pakistan has insufficient resources for repayment of loans to various international agencies which are scheduled in 2018. The genie of circular debt will again knock at the doors of Pakistan in 2018. The country is relying heavily on remittances and donor’s aid while Pakistani exports are gradually declining. The government has not introduced any structural reforms to improve current economic situation. The current government had not broadened its tax base which was the main reason of budget deficit. 2018 will be election year, hence it is fear that Pakistan’s economy will remain under stringent environment as democratic governments often become generous during election year.

CPEC early harvest is expected to be completed in 2018. Better infrastructure, goods movement, and start of CPEC mid-term plan perhaps might improve the economic activities in the country. It is hope that this project will revitalize Pakistan’s economy. The 2017 has witnessed growing culture of entrepreneurships and online trade/shopping/transactions. It is hope that this growing culture of online trade/shopping/transactions and entrepreneurships will have brighter future in the year 2018. On political side, 2018 will be the year of democratic power transition. This will be second democratic power transition and theoretically, Pakistan will enter into a ‘consolidation phase’ of democracy after a successful second democratic power transition. It is hope that the democratic process will strengthened in the year 2018. Due to election year, more public participation in democratic process, closer relationship between masses and political elite is well expected in 2018. Political parties in different provinces will increase their pace to complete different infrastructure related projects to showcase their performance in general elections 2018. However, this political hustle and bustle will put major issues on back burner, such as economy and security. Moreover, the year 2018 will require political maturity from all political parties for a smooth democratic power transition. There is a fear that upcoming PAT’s protests and the bandwagon approach of PPP, PTI, and PSP with PAT may disturb this democratic power transition. There are many international instances, when such kind of agitation during election year had led to political instability and unfolded many undesired results for politicians.

On international front, the year 2018 will not be a smooth sailing for Pakistan. The mounting pressure of the US to do more will keep Pakistan-US relations under stress. Though, Presidential elections of Afghanistan and 7th Lok Sabha elections in India will take place in 2019, but the year 2018 will serve as election year in Afghanistan and India. Hence, President Ghani, CEO Abdullah Abdullah and others will use Pakistan as scapegoat for fragile security environment in Afghanistan. The aggressive posture of Indian politicians towards Pakistan will further increase. Hence, Pakistan will be witnessing stern external security environment, mainly in the second half of 2018. However, it is hope that Pakistan will keep managing with these hostile countries while broadening its base of friends in Central Asia, Middle East and Africa. It is also hoped that Pakistan-Russia relations will keep ascending in the year 2018. To conclude, the sun of 2018 will arise with numerous opportunities and challenges for Pakistan. The political will, national resolve, better priorities and rational choice might help Pakistan to not only cater all challenges but also avail opportunities, which would make Pakistan a prosperous and stable country.

— The writer works for Islamabad Policy Research Institute, think tank in Islamabad.