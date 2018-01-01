2017 — a year of farewells, triumph and trial for Pakistan

PAKISTAN cricket experienced a mixed year in 2017 that comprised farewells, triumph and trial.

They started the year on a sour note by getting whitewashed Down Under as Australia cantered to another clinical result at the Sydney Cricket Ground to complete their fourth successive 3-0 sweep over Pakistan — 12 straight Test victories — dating back from the 1999-2000 season.

The reputation of the country was then thrown into disarray when the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s second edition start was rocked by news of several players reported to be involved in spot-fixing and subsequently punished under PCB’s anti-corruption code after investigation which was backed by International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

Next to follow were the simultaneous retirements of elder statesmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, as the duo together finished their international careers in the most appropriate manner as Pakistan finally ended their 59-year drought in the Caribbean with a Test series victory over the West Indies.

And then came the most memorable occasion when Pakistan won a global title after an eight-year hiatus as Sarfraz Ahmed led the country to ICC Champions Trophy win on a glorious English summer day at The Oval.

The long-awaited return of high-profile international cricket to the country was another milestone for the nation when a World XI visited Lahore for an official T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium, which later also staged another T20 fixture against Sri Lanka, the team which came under terror attacks at the very same venue in March 2009.

A low point for the country was the inept capitulation in their first series since Younis and Misbah left the scene as Sarfraz began his tenure as the new Test leader on a dubious note as Pakistan lost their proud record of never losing a series in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka sweeping the two-match series.

And then late in the year, Saeed Ajmal, the genial off-spinner who was forced out of international arena after becoming the most prominent victim of ICC’s crackdown on suspect bowling action three years earlier, followed into the footsteps of Misbah and Younis, who were his longtime team-mates during a successful period for Pakistan.

The month of February made headlines for all the wrong reasons due to the spot-fixing scandal in the PSL, the second edition of which began with the provisional suspension of Islamabad United’s opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

Giant pacer Mohammad Irfan was handed a year’s ban from all forms of cricket after pleading guilty of charges for not reporting approaches from bookies to the authorities.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz was slapped with a two-month ban and fined Rs 200,000 on the same charges, while Nasir Jamshed — allegedly considered the middleman between players and the bookies — was banned for one year.

That pall of gloom aside, 2017 brought sheer joy for the Pakistanis on June 18, a day when India were outplayed in the Champions Trophy final after Pakistan’s nervy start in the tournament as Virat Kohli’s men strolled to a 124-run win under D/L method after rain disrupted action at Edgbaston.

However, there was another twist in the tale and a much-needed fillip for Sarfraz’s charges, who were in a do-or-die situation from then onwards. Pakistan edged past South Africa and Sri Lanka in the remaining group matches before surprising tournament favourites England with a rousing eight-wicket victory in the semi-final at Cardiff.

On the big day itself, there were more surprises in store. Fakhar Zaman announced himself to the cricketing world with a dominant 114 off 106 balls to power Pakistan to a commanding 338-4 before Mohammad Amir rocked the Indians with a fiery burst upfront as the left-armer sent back Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in the space of 28 balls in his opening spell.

There was no looking back for Pakistan as the clinical 180-run victory margin confirmed their superiority, coinciding with the emergence of new cult hero in fast bowler Hasan Ali who was deservingly voted man-of-the-tournament.

Pakistan further maintained their supremacy in the ODI and T20, brushing aside Sri Lanka 8-0 in the two formats and also winning the World XI fixtures 2-1.—Agencies

