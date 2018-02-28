200m Pakistanis stand behind IoK Kashmiris: JI

Committee finalizes mass contact, corruption-free Pak drives

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, led a Senate delegation to the Cease Fire line to boost the morale of the Pak army units on the front line. The delegation also met the families of the martyrs and enquired after the health of the injured by India’s shelling. Speaking on the occasion, the JI chief urged the Kashmiris in Held Kashmir (Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)) not to feel alone as the 200 million people of Pakistan stood behind them. He said that the hands of Indian Premier Modi were drenched with the Kashmiris blood. However, he said, that the Kashmiris were nearing their goal.

The JI chief saluted the bravery of the people residing at the Cease fire line and said the nation would not abandon the people affected by the Indian shelling at the LoC. He said it was due to the armed forces and the people on the LoC that the nation could enjoy a sound sleep. He said the army Jawans guarding the country’s borders and its ideology were in high spirits and if need be, the entire nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with them against the enemy.

Sirajul Haq said that the liberation of Kashmir would change India’s map. He said it was high time that India granted the right of self determination to the Kashmiris in line with the UN resolutions. He urged the world community to take notice of India’s brutalities and bloodshed in Held Kashmir. He said that Israeli troops were fighting in Kashmir while Indian troops were fighting against Palestinians.

A meeting of the Rabita e Awam Committee of the Jamaat e Islami, was held at Mansoora on Tuesday. JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, presided. The committee finalized the programme of JI’s mass contact drive and the Corruption Free Pakistan movement. It decided to hold a Youth Convention in Karachi on March three. Thousands of the youth from Karachi and adjoining areas would attend the moot. The meeting also decided to continue the Corruption Free Pakistan during the next two months.

Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch has said that the Muslim world would have to unite to stop the bloodshed of the Muslims in different parts of the world. He was speaking at a breakfast meeting with the Islami Jamiat e Talaba chief Hafiz Muhammad Aamer. JI deputy chief hafiz Muhammad Idrees and Syed Waqas Jaafery were also present.

Liaqat Baloch said that in Syria, lakhs of the Muslims had been killed by the bombings of US and Russia while the UN and other international bodies stood silent and were not taking any action to save human lives. He said that the blood of the Muslims was being shed in Kashmir, Palestine, Burma, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq. He said that the country’s youth were its future. He said that during the last seventy years, the rulers had done incalculable harm to the youth.—SABAH