2001 Indian Parliament attack

On 13 December 2001, five terrorists infiltrated the Parliament House in New Delhi in a car with fake labels. All five assailants were killed before they could enter the parliament building, while nine others lost their lives and at least 22 sustained injuries. At the drop of a hat, India blamed Pakistan for sponsoring the assault branding it a terrorist attack and using it as a plea for positioning Indian armed forces on the Pakistani borders in a hostile posture.

Pakistan was swift in redeploying its own forces thus the Indian defence planners were constrained to withhold an attack as they would have got a befitting response. After remaining deployed for over ten months, India had to eat a humble pie and withdrew its forces. Not only was the cost of maintaining its forces in high alert at the Pakistani border depleting its defence budget but its military personnel were under tremendous mental pressure. Their morale was low, cases of desertion, suicide and attacking their own superior officers was high. Pakistan had suspended over-flight of Indian aviation aircraft going west and the long detour was costing India heavily.

Indian defence planners had miscalculated international and Pakistani reaction. Readers may recall that following 9/11, US-led NATO forces attacked Afghanistan on 7 October 2001. India considered the moment opportune to brand its western neighbour as a terrorist state and throw it under the bus. Pakistan managed to join the war on terror and became an ally of the US-led forces. India too wanted to jump in the fray. It had missed the boat in 1979, when the Soviets had invaded Afghanistan because of Indo-Soviet defence pacts, India could not ditch the Soviets and join the US-led riposte against the Red Army. In 2001, when the NATO forces launched their offensive against Afghanistan, India offered its military bases and logistics support but for NATO, Pakistan was more strategically placed, and its unconditional alliance was welcomed.

Chanakyan intrigues came into play and a false flag operation in the shape of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack was launched to implicate Pakistan as a sponsor of terror. It was assumed that since the western forces were concentrating on their operations in Afghanistan, they would be too preoccupied to stop India from its adventurism against Pakistan. Secondly, Pakistan too had deployed its forces on its western border to support the NATO operations thus the Indian defence planners misconstrued that Pakistani defence on its eastern borders would be lean and Indian forces would be able to take “punitive” action against Pakistan with ease. Swift redeployment by Pakistani Armed Forces eliminated the element of surprise and ultimately India blinked first. An important catalyst to impel India to drawdown its forces was western pressure to deter India from its adventurism so that Pakistan, an important ally, could concentrate on the war on terror rather than be distracted by Indian peevishness over trumped up charges.

Licking its wounds, India not only blamed Pakistan’s premier spy agency ISI for the attack but also named the five assailants: Hamza, Haider alias Tufail, Rana, Ranvijay and Mohammed, alleged members of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistani identity cards and mobile SIMs of Pakistani origin were reportedly recovered from the alleged terrorists. The terrorists allegedly carried AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and grenades with Pakistani markings. An Indian court observed that three more people from Pakistan, namely Masood Azhar, Ghazi Baba alias Abu Jehadi and Tariq Ahmed, were also involved in preparing the attack.

To add credibility to its concocted story, Delhi Police officials arrested Afzal Guru within 24 hours of the attack on Parliament, claiming that he was the mastermind of the assault. An Arabic Professor at New Delhi, SAR Gilani, Afzal’s cousin Shaukat and his wife Afshan were also detained.

The quartet was tried in a fast track court and despite flimsy proof, the verdict declared them guilty. Renowned human rights activist Arundhati Roy, in her opinion piece on the subject titled The hanging of Afzal Guru is a stain on India’s democracy published in The Guardian on February 10, 2013, two days after Afzal Guru was furtively sent to the gallows, writes that the Indian Supreme Court judgment acknowledged the evidence was circumstantial: ‘As is the case with most conspiracies, there is and could be no evidence amounting to criminal conspiracy.’ But then, shockingly, it went on to say: ‘The incident, which resulted in heavy casualties, had shaken the entire nation, and the collective conscience of society will only be satisfied if capital punishment is awarded to the offender.’

The two most incriminating pieces of evidence against Guru were a cellular phone and a laptop confiscated at the time of arrest. They were not sealed, as evidence is required to be. During the trial it emerged that the hard disk of the laptop had been accessed after the arrest. It only contained the fake home ministry passes and the fake identity cards that the ‘terrorists’ used to access parliament — and a Zee TV video clip of Parliament House. So according to the police, Guru had deleted all the information except the most incriminating bits. The police witness said he sold the crucial SIM card that connected all the accused in the case to one another and Guru on December 4, 2001. But the prosecution’s own call records showed the SIM was operational from November 6, 2001. It was a travesty of justice.

