20,000 recruitments to be completed till June

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Science and Information Technology, Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Tuesday said the recruitment process for more than 20,000 vacant positions would be completed by June 2019 to reduce unemployment from the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Press Club. President All Balochistan NTS Action Committee Saiful Rehman, General Secretary Khadim Hussain, Tanveer Baloch, Muhammad Anwar Khan Khilji were also present on the occasion. The minister expressed thanks to the NTS Action Committee for ending their 10 months long protest on his request.

“Incumbent government would fulfill all demands of Balochistan NTS Action Committee according to law”, he said. The minister said that Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan on appeal of youth has increased the upper age limit to five years for employment in government departments. Now instead of 38 years, a 43 years old person can apply for government job.

The minister said that violence and weapons cannot eradicate poverty and unemployment, but would only lead to destruction. Sensible and sagacious societies resolve their issues through dialogue only.

The minister said that circumstances have changed now, the provincial government had arranged meeting for the recovery of missing persons.

The minister appealed to the families of the missing people to leave the path of violence and emanate to the negotiation table. The minister said that Balochistan is our motherland, provincial government would go to any extent to develop negotiations with missing person’s families.

He said that appointments on Grade 1-15 posts would be carried out through Recruitment Committee at the district level and on the basis of merit only. While posts above grade 15 will be filled through Balochistan Public Service Commission.

Replying to a question regarding recruitment done during interim setup the minister said that cabinet had constituted a committee under his supervision to investigate the matter.

The committee after completing its task has submitted recommendations to the cabinet.

In view of these recommendations the cabinet has further formulated an inquiry committee. Now any person who has reservations regarding appointments done in any department can launch his complain to inquiry committee but with complete evidences. If the complaint would be correct, the people inducted illegally would be removed from the jobs immediately.

