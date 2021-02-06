2,000-year-old Buddhist site discovered in Pakistan’s Swat

PESHAWAR – In a major achievement, a team of archaeologists have discovered ancient ruins of a Buddhist structure beneath a cattle grazing plot in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Buddhist site, which is located in Swat district, is said to be a 2,000 years old monastic complex that comprises a school, assembly hall and other buildings.

The latest discovery was led by the provincial Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. An official said that the Buddhist structure was built during the pre-Islamic era during the ‘Kushan rule’.

Authorities have started the restoration work at the site with an aim to attack more foreign visitors in the province.

Further excavation is also being conducted as archaeologists have found some stupas, viharas and ancient coins.