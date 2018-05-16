2000 security personnel to be deployed during Ramzan

Staff Reporter

Around 2000 personnel including policemen, security guards, and Masajids guards will perform security duties during the holy month of Ramzan to ensure elaborate arrangements in coordination with the notables of various areas.

According to plan, following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has devised an elaborate security plan for Ramzan. As per the plan, 2000 security men will perform special duties at 975 Masajids and 33 Imam-bargahs. Police officials/security guards/masjid guards will be deployed for the security of worship places in Islamabad during the holy month.

These security arrangements shall be supervised by SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during Namaz timings.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets.

Police stations have been directed to coordinate with office bearers of traders union in their respective areas to ensure effective security along with security guards.

Special drive against the professional beggars would be launched and they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places.

Mosque committees would also not allow any stranger or outsider for the stay in worship places.

The police officials have been also directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purpose.

The patrolling teams of various police stations and Muhafiz Squads would patrol in their respective areas and maintain high vigilance. The IGP Islamabad and SSP will themselves check the duties of police officials at various points while police officials will have the ‘Iftar’ with other personnel performing duties at various points.

The SSP has directed to ensure compliance with these security arrangements during the holy month. Only one gate of worship place would be kept open during Ramzan.