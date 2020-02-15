2000 saplings planted on Kashmir Highway

STAFF REPORTER More than 2000 plants have been recently planted on the Kashmir Highway of Islamabad. These plants include grown cheer, pine, citrus and other plants. Capital Development Authority was tasked to carry out landscaping and tree plantation along the Kashmir Highway in the month of January. The purpose of this initiative was to protect the right of way and green belt along the Kashmir Highway from encroachments and illegal constructions. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding protection and enhancement of the green character of the Islamabad tree plantation and landscaping work is in full swing and due to consistent efforts up till now 2000 plants have been planted. The tree plantation is being carried out with the collaboration and assistance of all concerned departments including CDA, ICT Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. In order to enhance survival rate 6 feet tall grown trees are being planted. During this designated campaign up till now 1200 grown plants have been planted on the section from G-13 to G-14, 250 grown cheer pine have been planted from G-9 to G-10 while plantation of grown trees on the section along the sector G-11 is in progress. Similarly, the tree plantation would be also carried out on the both sides along the sector G-8.