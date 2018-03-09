2000 liquor bottles recovered

Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad police has arrested two bootleggers and recovered 2000 liquor bottles and 150 liter alcohol from them, police said. On a tip off, SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team headed by ASI Zulfiqar Ahmed which stopped a Suzuki Mehran car (AV-522) in area of Noon police station. Police team recovered 400 liquor bottles from it and also arrested two car occupants identified as Bashir and Nadeem.

During the preliminary investigation, they revealed to have more liquor in a store in sector I-14 following which team raided there and recovered 1600 wine bottles and 150 liter alcohol.

Case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them. —APP

