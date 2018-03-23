2000 cops to ensure security on Pakistan Day

Rawalpindi

Over 2000 police personnel will be deployed in the city to ensure security on Pakistan Day (March 23) to be celebrated on Friday while Faizabad Chowk will remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic. According to a police spokesman, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi elaborate security arrangements have been made. Besides district police, special branch, Elite and Dolphin Force personnel would also perform security duties on Pakistan Day.

He informed, the cops would also perform rooftop duties to make security arrangements foolproof. Police officials have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the city, he said adding, the city has been divided into various sectors which are being covered by setting up different police pickets. Police officers of all the police stations have been directed to make police patrolling more effective. SPs and SDPOs are supervising and monitoring security and patrolling plan, he added. The spokesman said, all out efforts are being made to avoid any untoward incident.—APP