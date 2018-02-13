200 schools to be operated under PPP mode: Murad

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he was planning to undertake a massive rehabilitation and expansion of High Enrolment Schools, for the purpose a portfolio of 4650 schools have been selected to overhaul infrastructure, provide missing facilities so that these schools can house a larger cohort of students. He was talking to a high power World Bank delegation led by its Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan who met him here to discuss the conclusion of Sindh Education reforms Programme launched in 2014-18.

The World Bank delegation members were Senior Director Dr Jaime Saavedra; Practice Manager Education, South Asia Ms. Keiko Miwa, Program Leader Human Development Ms. Cristina Isabel Panasco Santos, Lead Education Economist South Asia Ms. Tazeen Fasih, Ms. Umbreen Arif, Senior Education Specialist Mr. Shinsaku Nomura, Senior Economist, Ms. Marcela Gutierrez, Research Analyst, Ms. Mehreen Saeed, Communication Specialist. The chief minister was assisted by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Chairman (P&D) Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary School Education Iqbal Durrani, MD Sindh Education Foundation Ms Naheed Shah Durrani.

He said, “Today, we are in the era of a Fourth Industrial Revolution, many of the major drivers of transformation currently affecting global industries and are expected to have a significant impact on jobs, ranging from job displacement, from heightened labour productivity to widening skills gaps. “To prevent a worst-case scenario—technological change accompanied by talent shortages, mass unemployment and growing inequality— reskilling and upskilling of today’s workers will be critical,” he said, adding, “At the government level, the technology could be continuously leveraged to upskill and reskill employees.”