Rawalpindi

Over 200 Ramazan Dastarkhawans will be set up in Rawalpindi district and all the arrangements in this regard have been finalized, Chairman ‘Madni Dastarkhawan’ Punjab, Haji Muhammad Nawaz said on Friday.

Attending a meeting held here at Deputy Commissioner Office he said proper Sheri and Aftari Dastarkhawans arrangements would be made to facilitate the poor and deserving citizens during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarik.—APP