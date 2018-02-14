200 persons with disabilities recruited

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Malleha Jamal Tuesday directed the officials of Agriculture, WASA, District Council and Municipal Corporation Murree to advertise the vacant posts for disabled including blind in accordance to approved quota.

Chairing a meeting to review the process of recruiting the disabled, she said 200 persons with disabilities had been recruited in various government and private departments on permanent basis while 70 were recruited on daily wages to provide them opportunity to earn their livelihood. Giving briefing about the process of recruitment, Director Social welfare informed that almost advertisement for vacant posts had been issued while interview date would be announced soon.—APP