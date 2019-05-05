Sri Lanka

Colombo

Sri Lanka expelled over 600 foreign nationals, including around 200 Muslim clerics, since the Easter suicide bombings blamed on a local militant group, a minister told AFP on Sunday.

Home Affairs Minister Vajira Abeywardena said the clerics had entered the country legally, but amid a security crackdown after the attacks, were found to have overstayed their visas, for which fines were imposed and they were expelled from the island. “Considering the current situation in the country, we have reviewed the visas system and took a decision to tighten visa restrictions for religious teachers,” Abeywardena said.—AFP