200 mourners provided first aid during Ashura

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS-Sindh), provided first aid to more than 200 mourners during Ashura procession.

PRCS officials told APP Monday that special first aid posts, manned by emergency response force, were established at procession route so as to respond to any emergency situation.

The emergency response force was said to comprise PRCS volunteers, doctors and paramedics with four ambulances at their disposal.

Similar PRCS teams were said to had also been deputed in other cities of the province providing assistance to people in need.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp