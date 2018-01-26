Over 200 militants lay down their weapons in Turbat

FC arrests 20 terror suspects in Balochistan

Our Correspondent

Turbat

More than 200 Baloch separatists laid down their weapons in the presence of Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander Southern Command Asim Saleem Bajwa and other top civil and military officials at a ceremony held in Turbat on Thursday. The militants, a majority of whom were linked to the banned Baloch Liberation Front, also included 15 key commanders.

They were allegedly involved in a series of subversive activities, including the targeting of security forces and bomb explosions. Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo distributed cheques worth Rs0.1 million each to the surrendering militants during the ceremony and urged disgruntled Baloch leaders to shun violence and come back into the national fold.

“The state is like a mother, and a mother forgives her children,” he claimed, adding: “When children do not understand then the state plays the role of a father.” The militants surrendered before the officials as part of a reconciliation process initiated by the former chief minister, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch. As many as 1,800 militants have so far laid down their weapons in Quetta, Khuzdar, Kohlu and other areas of the province.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps Balochistan apprehended 20 terror suspects during multiple intelligence-based operations conducted in Balochistan on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. The IBOs, conducted in Dera Murad Jamali, Pashtoon Abad, Sangan, and Shahreg areas, resulted in the recovery of weapons and ammunition including explosives, grenades, improvised explosive devices, and communication equipment, the ISPR said in a statement. Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also carried out a search operation in a village Paashat Chelagaram, Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur Agency and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition hidden in a mountain cave. The recovered arms and ammunition include machine guns, a rocket launcher, sub-machine guns, pistols, anti-tank mines, hand grenades, and, IEDs.