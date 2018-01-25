200 Kanal land to be allocated for Medical University in Islamabad

The Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2017 after the assurance of government to the Opposition to allocate 200 Kanal land for the institution.

“ There is 10,000 Kanal land available with us and 200 Kanal or more will be allocated for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad,” said Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a statement in Senate.

Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan said that Minister has verbally committed with us to allocate 200 Kanal land for the university and the bill is being favored by us on the assurance given by the Minister.

State Minister said that formalities are being fulfilled and it would take three months to complete the process as acquired land is available with us in Chak Shehzad area. However, the minister in response to an argument by Opposition Leader said that more than 200 Kanals may be also allocated for the purpose.

He said that 18 different institutions are affiliated with Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad and administration of PIMS would improve after this step.

Following the assurance from the Minister, the Opposition benches supported the bill and it was unanimously passed.

Earlier, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari introduced the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Pakistan Power and Infrastructure Board (Amendment) Bill, 2017. These bills were referred to the relevant committee but the Chair directed to submit report within one-month on the former bill.

During the proceedings, the Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani admitted an adjournment motion for two hours discussion which was regarding recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.—APP

