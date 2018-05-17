200 cops complete anti-riot training

Multan

As many as 200 police officials have completed a 15-day long “Latest American Anti Riot” training in third phase of the project here on Wednesday. A passing out parade of police officials was held here at police lines, in which they performed different feats.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation, Saifullah Khattak was chief guest while focal person Multan range SP Headquarters Sumair Noor and DSP Headquarters Yousaf Haroon also attended the event. Police sources said that a total of 1,300 police officials from Multan region would get anti riot training, out of which 200 police officials from district Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari have completed the training in the third phase which started from May 2. A total of 600 police officials have so far completed their anti riot training, it was learnt.—APP