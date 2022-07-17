200 CNICs recovered from PTI worker

As many as 200 identity cards were recovered Saturday from Khalid Sindhu, a PTI worker, from Lahore’s Factory Area just a day before the crucial by-elections in the city’s four constituencies.

The police said that Sindhu was planning to buy votes through ID cards in the PP-168 constituency.

He bought the voters’ ID cards in several union councils of PP-168, Lahore, in exchange for money.

Police said that Sindhu revealed that some people demanded Rs2,000 and others Rs3,000 in exchange for their ID cards. Following his arrest, police registered a case against the PTI worker.