200 beds hospital to be established in capital

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior and Narcotics Control Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that 200 beds hospital and two basic health units will be established in federal capital.

Responding to a question during question hour he said “ the hospital will be established in Tarlai. The two basic health units will be functional from June 2018.

Five government hospitals functioning in Islamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with 1127 beds, Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic) with 500 , Federal General Hospital in Chak Shehzad with 200 beds, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital with 150 beds and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) with 120 beds.

There are 33 dispensaries in Islamabad and there is still need to improve this overall existing health infrastructure.—APP

