200 beds hospital to be established in capital: NA told

ISLAMABAD, :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior and Narcotics Control Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that 200 beds hospital and two basic health units will beestablished in federal capital. Responding to a question during question hourhe said “ the hospital will be established in Tarlai. The two basic healthunits will be functional from June 2018. Five government hospitals functioning inIslamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with 1127beds, Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic) with 500 , Federal

Orignally published by APP