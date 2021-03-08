20-year-old tiktoker killed while filming stunt on train track in KP

PESHAWAR – A young man was hit and killed by a train in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while being filmed walking on the track for a TikTok stunt, it emerged on Monday.

The accident happened when 20-year-old Mansoor failed to calculate the arrival of the train and hit by it.

The rescue officials rushed to the place of the incident but the young man was already dead.

Police officials have confirmed the incident in Nowshera. This is not the first case that a person was killed while making TikTOk video.

Last month, Hamza Naveed, 18, was hit by the train when he was walking next to the tract while a friend filmed him.

Friends of the young man told rescue workers he was posing for the video to post it on TikTok and his other social media accounts.