20-year-old arrested for raping minor

Gujranwala

Police on Monday arrested a suspect for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Kot Ishaq area.

Police said that the seven-year-old boy was raped on Sunday, which was later confirmed by the medical report.

Minor’s paternal cousin, identified as 20-year-old Umar, has been taken into custody over his involvement in the heinous crime.

A case has been registered against the suspect. Earlier in the day, the authorities had registered a first information report over the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl in Faisalabad’s Dijkot area.

According to police, a neighbour of the seven-year-old girl subjected her to sexual molestation and fled after committing the crime.—INP