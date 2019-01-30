20 USAID funded schools handed over to education management organizations

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Government and Education Management Organisations (SEMOs) have signed an agreement to operate 20 schools constructed under USAID Sindh basic Education Programme. under the agreements Sukkur IBA University will manage nine newly constructed schools and 17 priority schools under district package – Sukkur and Larkana. TCF will manage 11 newly constructed schools and eight priority schools under district package of Dadu and Qamber-Shahdadkot.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director for Sindh and Balochistan, John Smith-Sreen, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, witnessed the signing ceremony of concession agreements between Government of Sindh and Education Management Organizations (EMOs) to manage newly constructed schools under USAID Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP).

The signing ceremony was held at Chief Minister’s House where senior officials from the U.S. Government, Education Department, SBEP partners and representatives from civil society organizations attended the ceremony. Secretary School Education QaziShahidPervaiz and two selected EMOs, Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University.

