20 trains made operational, 20 more to be added to system: Rashid

Multan

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said, 20 trains have been made operational and 20 more would also be included in the system soon.

Talking to media during his visit to railway station here, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to ensure maximum facilities for passengers in trains. He said that, as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Thal Express would be made operational in a month to facilitate people of South Punjab. He said that more trains from Karachi to Multan would also be attached with the South Punjab areas.

He said that the Thal Express was being restored after eight years adding that Rehman Baba Express had been given stop at Multan railway station for public facilitation. He said that a special lady coach had also been added in the Rehman Baba Express after 14 years.

The minister announced that a special VVIP train would be started soon in which luxury facilities would be provided to people, however, the fare would be expensive.

He said that 40 percent passengers had been increased in Multan due to positive steps taken under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that rehabilitation/renovation of Multan stations would start soon to ensure modern facilities for passengers.

Shiekh Rashid said that task had been given to Multan railway department to make a freight train operational. He said the department was going to observe cleanliness week till Jan 28. “The passengers without tickets were causing loss for the department” he said and added that he himself would conduct raids to punish such kind of elements.

He maintained that ticketing system had been made online round the clock and call centres and complaints centres were being established.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that to check corruption the ticketing system was being monitored and 40 percent ticketing system had been made online so far.

To another question, the minister said that the responsible for Sahiwal incident would be treated with an iron hand. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would ensure strict action against the accused after final report of JIT.

He lauded the response of the nation on the issue and added that such response on corruption, merit and other issues would bring revolution in Pakistan.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said that all corrupt elements of the country would be punished and the cases of billions of rupees in the accounts of dead and other people would be resolved.

The minister said that he was in support of the South Punjab province.

He said that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia would visit Pakistan and announce a good package for the country.

He said that the agreement of ML-1 project with Qatar would bring revolution in the country, all tracks would be upgraded and unmanned railway crossing would also be regularized. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself monitoring the project.

Sheikh Rashid maintained that he would become a member of Public Accounts Committee and would play a vital role in accountability even chairman PAC Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that there was no threat to government and also rule out in house changes. Answering a question, minister stated that 166,000 acre railway land adding that task had been given to officers to negotiate with private parties for establishment of nurseries at vacant railway land near Khanewal.

The federal minister added that vigilance department of railway had been ended because they were getting free salaries.—APP

