20 terrorists killed in Panjgur, Naushki operation

As many as 20 terrorists were killed in the Panjgur and Naushki operations, the military’s media wing said on Saturday after the security forces completed a clearance operation.

“A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations.

Security forces have completed the clearance operation today,” Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists had attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on February 2.

Both the attacks were “repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops” at both locations, it added.

The military’s media wing shared that the security forces carried out a clearance operation to hunt down the hiding terrorists in the area after the attack on February 2.

“Four fleeing terrorists were killed at Panjgur, while four terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces.

All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender,” the ISPR said.

During the operation, five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six soldiers were injured in the follow-up operations at Panjgur that lasted 72 hours.

The ISPR said three terrorists linked to the attacks were killed on Friday, including the two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech in the operation that was conducted at a “makeshift terrorist hideout”.