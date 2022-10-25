20 suspects held in raids

Twenty suspects were detained during a joint operation conducted by the police and Rangers in different parts of the city. Hundreds of people were also checked through the bio-metric verification device.

A joint search operation was conducted against drug peddlers in the Irani Camp area of Orangi Town within the jurisdiction of the Mominabad police station. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers closed the entry and exit points of the area before the operation, and checked over 50 suspicious houses.Over 70 people were checked through the bio-metric verification device, while eight suspects were arrested.

Further criminal records of the suspects are being obtained from other districts. An operation was also conducted against criminal elements in the Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Natha Khan Goth areas, during which criminal data records of over 100 people were checked through fingerprints with the help of the IT team.

Police said that over 80 houses were searched, while 12 suspects with criminal records were taken into custody, including a street criminal, a robbery suspect, a drug dealer, and a dealer of Gutka and Mawa.