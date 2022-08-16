20 people died in Bus-Oil tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

At least 20 people perished as a result of a collision between a bus and an oil tanker on M-5 Motorway, also known as the Multan-Sukkur Motorway, near Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the passenger bus was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

Officials said that the horrific accident resulted due to overspeeding and hitting the back of the oil tanker before both of them caught fire.

Soon after the accident, Motorway Police and rescue officials reached the spot and rescue efforts were carried out.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said that the fire was so enormous that it could be seen from a distance.

Officials also said that at least nine passengers were rescued alive and shifted to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

According to the bus company sources, there were two drivers aboard the bus. All staff were to be changed in Sukkur. There were 24 passengers on board — two passengers were going to Hyderabad, while 22 others were going to Karachi.