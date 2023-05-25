20 outlaws held with arms, drugs

The district police have arrested 20 accused after recovering drugs, arms and ammunition from them during a search and strike operation here in DIKhan, the police spokesman said on Thursday. According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police teams belonging to various police stations conducted search operations in the jurisdictions of concerned police stations.

SHO Gomal University Police Station Sardar Azeem Ullah conducted an operation against criminal elements and arrested the accused Kashif son of Muhammad Rehman resident of Mandan area of Bannu district and recovered 330 grams of hashish from his possession. Another accused Rozi Khan son of Gulistan, resident of Garah Mahmood was arrested with a single shot 12-bore, Muhammad Altaf son of Shabbir resident of Dabia road was arrested with a Kalashnikov and fitted magazine and 11 cartridges and accused Aziz ur Rehman son of Saleh Muhammad resident of Dajal was arrested with a single shot 12-bore rifle and two cartridges. Similarly, a 303-bore rifle along with seven cartridges were recovered from accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Gulistan resident of Garah Mahmood while a single shot 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges was recovered from accused Gulistan son of Rangeen resident of Garah Bardil.

In another operation, SHO Cantt Police Station Gul Sher Khan conducted operations against the criminal elements.