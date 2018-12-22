20 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 20 outlaws arrested including five drug pushers and recovered hashish, heroine, cash , mobile phone ,stolen property and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that crackdown is underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

He said that CIA police arrested two accused Muhammad Ibrahim Asif Khan and recovered 1270 gram hashish from their possession. Police also arrested accused Namely Faizan, Waqar Khan, Ishaq Shah, Qasir Shah and waqar khan and recovered stolen mobile phone and stolen property from their possession.

On the tip off secretariat police arrested 07 gamblers namely Abdullah , Muhammad Muddsar, Saddam,Imran Ali, Abrar Hussain, Abbas Gul and Muhammad Umer and recovered case and gambling tool from their possession.

Bhara Khau police arrested 03 accused Qamer Shahzad,Imran and Zeshah and recovered 1410 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol from their possession.

Golra police arrested two accused Khnwada , Mola jand and recovered 150 gram hashish , one 30 bore illicit pistol from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested accused Imran and recovered 220 gram heroine from him.

Koral police arrested Ali Ramzan and one 30 bore illicit pistol from him while further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict actions should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.—INP

