20 lawbreakers including five CAs, two PAs arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 20 lawbreakers including five Court Absconders (CAs) and two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 5303 grams charras,13 liters liquor, three pistols 30 bore with 10 rounds, a 8mm gun with 58 rounds, a 9mm pistol and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Atif for having 1700 grams charras while Najeem was sent behind the bars on recovery of 1640 grams charras. New Town police arrested Romeo and seized 1200 grams charras. Ratta Amral police apprehended Zain with 463 grams charras and Hamid with 300 grams charras. Another accused namely Irfan was booked for having 300 grams charras.

The City Police netted Yaqoob for carrying seven liters liquor and Sadiqabad police rounded up Ijaz for possessing five liters liquor. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons and other items.—APP

