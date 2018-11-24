20 killed in various road accidents

Our Correspondents

Lahore/Mansehra

At least 16 people were killed and 1,137 others sustained injuries in 1,029 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 710 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 427 with minor injuries were provided first aid on-the-spot.

The data showed that 449 drivers, 20 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians and 529 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 205 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 106 victims and Multan at third with 66 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as 848 motorcycles, 142 rickshaws, 102 cars, 51 vans, 19 buses, 34 trucks and 117 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Meanwhile, in Mansehra at least four people died and several others injured when goods laden truck overturned on a passenger van here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Kotli Bala area of district Mansehra where a reckless driven truck got out of control of driver and turned turtled on a passenger van passing by the scene.

The van was adversely damaged in the accident resulting in death of four people on the spot and leaving several others injured.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene of accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra for medico-legal formalities where condition of some injured were stated to be serious and it was feared that death toll could rise further.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case against the truck driver at large started raids for his arrest.

