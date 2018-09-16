20 injured as Khushhal Khan Express derails

Attock

At least 20 passengers were injured after eight bogies of the Peshawar-bound Khushhal Khan Express derailed between Makhad and Sohan Bridge railway station near Attock on Sunday. According to spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, Khushhal Khan Express had departed from Karachi on Saturday. It was en route to Peshawar via Mianwali and Attock. The rail traffic was suspended after the incident.

The spokesperson confirmed that a rescue and relief operation was started for affected passengers and derailed bogies.

A relief train and rescue truck dispatched from Kundian Junction reached the site of the incident while another rescue truck en route from Peshawar and a relief train dispatched from Rawalpindi reached shortly, the spokesperson further added. Getting information about the mishap, security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to local hospital for medical assistance. They said that investigation into the matter has been launched.

