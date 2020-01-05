20 Indian fishermen released

Twenty Indian fishermen imprisoned in Malir District Jail released on Sunday and will be sent Lahore for onward hand over to Indian authorities today (Monday).

The Maritime Security Agency had arrested the fishermen over violation of Pakistani territorial waters last year. The Indian fishermen released at 3:00 PM from Malir District Jail in Landhi on Sunday and to be handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the jail police.

The fishermen will travel from Cantt Station of Karachi to Lahore and taken to the Wagah border crossing. The fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials in a ceremony today (Monday) at Wagah border.—SABAH