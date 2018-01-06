Over 20 illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment drive

Peshawar

Over 20 illegally constructed shops near Phase-III Chowk, University Road were demolished during a joint grand anti-encroachment of district administration of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) here Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamzeb, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sara Tawab along with the Assistant Director (AD), Building Control Authority (BCA) of PDA, Arif Mir conducted a joint anti-encroachment operation and through heavy machinery demolished more than 20 illegally constructed shops.

Speaking on the occasion, AAC, Sara Tawab said that the owners of these shopkeepers were issued notices for voluntarily demolition of all illegal encroachments, but in vain on which the district administration and PDA conducted a joint operation and demolished all illegal encroachments through using heavy machinery.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar indiscriminate operation against encroachments in all areas of the district will remain continue and warned of stern action against those re-erecting encroachments.—APP