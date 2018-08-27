20 held with arms, looted cash, jewelry, 3 snatched vehicles in Peshawar

PESHAWAR : The Capital City Police Peshawar arrested 20 outlaws of four criminal gangs, recovered arms, looted cash worth millions, jewelry, three snatched vehicles and other valuables during separate actions on Sunday.

Taking notice of surge in crimes, police teams belonging to various police stations and being supervised by SSP Operations Javed Iqbal conducted operations against the outlaws in Chamkani, Khazana, Mithra, Paharipura, Hashtnagri and Bhana Mari police station jurisdictions.

During separation actions, the police arrested 20 criminals besides recovered Rs37,80,000 cash, over eight tola gold jewelry, weapons, snatched cell phones, three snatched vehicles and other valuables from possession of the detainees.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, cash, other valuables, impounded the three vehicles and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started the investigation.

