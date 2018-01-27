20 held with arms, drugs

More than 20 suspects were arrested along with recovery of weapon, drugs and other valuables in different localities of the metropolis on Friday.

The police conducted search operations against outlaws in North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Azam Nagar, Qasimabad, Orangi Town, Pakistan Bazaar, Manghopir and surrounding areas of Karachi. During separate actions more than 20 suspects were apprehended with arms, drugs and looted valuables.—INP

