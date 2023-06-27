At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Punjab over the last 24 hours, Rescue 1122 said in a statement issued on Monday afternoon. The statement, issued by provincial emergency service spokesperson Farooq Ahmed, attributed the

were provided immediate medical aid, the statement added. Digital rights activist Nighat Dad shared a video of Lahore’s Captain Mubeen Shaheed Underpass where a vehicle was seen submerged in water up till the roof.

In view of the rain situation, traffic police in Lahore deployed additional wardens on busy roads and thoroughfares in low-lying areas of the city. Fork lifters were also deployed at various spots, a statement issued by City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provincial and district authorities to immediately take rainwater drainage measures in Lahore.