20 couples tie knot in mass marriage

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Mass marriages were held on Sunday under the auspices of a local non-governmental welfare organization, Askari Friends Society, here. The chief patron of the organization, Sh Akhtar Majeed Kapur and Sh Azhar Majeed Kapur told further that 20 couples from poor and deserving families of Sialkot got married in the ceremony.

It is told also that cash, clothes, electronics goods, utensils and many other house hold items worth more than Rs 150000 were gifted to each of the couple from the organization.

The relatives of the newly married couples and a large number of citizens attended the mass marriage ceremony.

