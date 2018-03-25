20 aquitted in lynching case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore on Saturday acquitted 20 people suspected of involvement in the lynching and burning alive of a Christian couple who were accused of blasphemy in Kot Radha Kishan in 2014.

Shahzad and Shama were burned alive in a brick kiln by a frenzied lynch mob – incited by announcements made from mosques in the area – ranging between 400-1,000 people for their alleged role in the desecration of the Holy Quran in Nov 2014.

Both husband and wife were brick kiln workers, and the woman, a mother of three, was pregnant at the time. Police had registered a case against 660 villagers after the incident.

The court acquitted 20 suspects, giving them the benefit of doubt. Among the 20, 15 people were identified as Faryad, Babar Ali, Islamuddin, Zulfiqar Ali, Arshad Ali, Jawed, Abid, Sabir, Muhammad Sharif, Sarfraz, Sultan, Aftab, Muhammad Ashraf, Abid Hasan, Asif and Owais.